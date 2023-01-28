wrestling / News
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)
January 28, 2023 | Posted by
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW.
Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW tag team champion with Calvin Tankman. Before that he was in WWE as part of the NXT roster.
Scoop #10: EJ Nkuda vs Konosuke Takeshita pic.twitter.com/4TzwUt9mkw
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 28, 2023