Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)

January 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW.

Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW tag team champion with Calvin Tankman. Before that he was in WWE as part of the NXT roster.

