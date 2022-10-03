wrestling / News
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
October 3, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time.
Busick is a former NXT tag team champion. He was released from the company last November.
