Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time.

Busick is a former NXT tag team champion. He was released from the company last November.

