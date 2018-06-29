Former Tough Enough Winner Matt Cappotelli Passes Away

– Matt Cappotelli has passed away following a long battle with cancer. The Tough Enough alumnus was thirty-eight. Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay released a statement confirming the news on her Facebook account, which read:

“I’ve been struggling with what to say and how to say this and I’ll probably end up rambling, but here goes. Today my love-my strong sweet beautiful love took his last breath at 3:30 am and went Home to be with Jesus….exactly one year after his brain surgery. You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person whose comfort I want now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him.”

Cappotelli is best known for his run on the third season of Tough Enough’s original MTV run, where he won alongside John Hennigan. Cappotelli had a few appearances on WWE TV and worked in Ohio Valley Wrestling under a developmental contract with the company. It was there that, after he went to the hospital to get checked out for a possible concussion, he was disgnosed with a form of brain cancer known as astrocytoma. Cappotelli, then the OVW Heavyweight Champion, retired and surrendered the title.

Cappotelli was successful in fighting the disease, and it went into remission in 2007. He eventually worked in OVW as a trainer and worked outside the business. In June of last year, Cappotelli announced that his brain tumor had returned. The next month he was diagnosed with a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme, which was determined to be terminal. Cappotelli continued to fight the disease until May, when Lindsay revealed Cappotelli was discntinuing treatments.

Several figures in the wrestling industry have posted to social media to react to the sad news, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Matt. He will be missed.

My first best friend in the wrestling business and to this day one of the best people I’ve ever known Matt Cappotelli has passed on. I’m gutted about this news. Matt inspired everyone around him especially me early in my career. He is loved and will be missed. — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) June 29, 2018

I'm heart broken with the news of the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He is an inspiring young man that touched so many with his smile, his heart, and his faith. My love and prayers go out to Matts wife Lindsay and the family. #TeamCapp #RIPMAtt pic.twitter.com/GpZlWSfZiJ — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) June 29, 2018

RIP #MattCappotelli

What a wonderful brave man. You fought harder than anyone could ever imagine. Rest peacefully. Condolences to the family x — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 29, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He’s was a great guy who deserved so much more. R.I.P. Brother https://t.co/42mq7ZfoGO — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) June 29, 2018

Crushed to hear about the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He was talented, passionate & possessed a heart of GOLD. Everyone should fight as hard as Matt fought. Condolences to his friends, family & the countless others he touched on his journey. Rest In Peace Capp. — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) June 29, 2018

One of the most genuine, kind people I’ve met in wrestling and life has passed away. Very sad… RIP Matt Cappotelli. — Jillian Hall (@Jillianhall1) June 29, 2018

Rest In Peace Matt Cappotelli, thank you for inspiring so many — Jay Bradley (@JayBradleyPW) June 29, 2018

Sending prayers out to Matt Cappotelli's loved ones and to his enormous extended family in wrestling. One man's life can affect so many. We all should strive to more like Matt. — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) June 29, 2018

Matt Cappotelli was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. He was also just as tough fighting his battle with cancer over the years, while maintaining his positive and fearless attitude. — Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) June 29, 2018

Blessed to know Matt Cappotelli

since his wrestling journey began

He was more Hardcore & Tougher Enough than any person I've ever known

Glad to have reconnected w/him

He never stopped fighting or questioned his faith

Great human being pic.twitter.com/zspqy1AJPz — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 29, 2018

Matt Cappotelli was a good guy. Sad news.

Hug the people you love.

Forgive your debtors.

Don't let small things get in the way of being good to one another. — [email protected] (@Matt_Striker_) June 29, 2018

Godspeed, Matt Cappotelli. We never met, but I was inspired by his story and bravery. My heart goes out to his loved ones. Rest well, sir. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 29, 2018