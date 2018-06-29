Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Former Tough Enough Winner Matt Cappotelli Passes Away

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cappotelli

– Matt Cappotelli has passed away following a long battle with cancer. The Tough Enough alumnus was thirty-eight. Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay released a statement confirming the news on her Facebook account, which read:

“I’ve been struggling with what to say and how to say this and I’ll probably end up rambling, but here goes. Today my love-my strong sweet beautiful love took his last breath at 3:30 am and went Home to be with Jesus….exactly one year after his brain surgery. You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person whose comfort I want now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him.”

Cappotelli is best known for his run on the third season of Tough Enough’s original MTV run, where he won alongside John Hennigan. Cappotelli had a few appearances on WWE TV and worked in Ohio Valley Wrestling under a developmental contract with the company. It was there that, after he went to the hospital to get checked out for a possible concussion, he was disgnosed with a form of brain cancer known as astrocytoma. Cappotelli, then the OVW Heavyweight Champion, retired and surrendered the title.

Cappotelli was successful in fighting the disease, and it went into remission in 2007. He eventually worked in OVW as a trainer and worked outside the business. In June of last year, Cappotelli announced that his brain tumor had returned. The next month he was diagnosed with a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme, which was determined to be terminal. Cappotelli continued to fight the disease until May, when Lindsay revealed Cappotelli was discntinuing treatments.

Several figures in the wrestling industry have posted to social media to react to the sad news, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Matt. He will be missed.

article topics :

Matt Cappotelli, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading