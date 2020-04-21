wrestling / News
Former USWA Manager Travis Scott Bowden Passes Away at 48
April 21, 2020
– PWInsider reports that former USWA on-air manager, Travis Scott Bowden, has sadly passed away. He was 48 years old. The circumstances of his passing are still unknown. Bowden’s longtime friend, Kevin Lawler (son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler), first announced the news on Facebook.
Previously, Bowden worked as a manager for USWA in Memphis, Tennessee. He later became a Memphis wrestling historian, writer and podcaster on the territory in recent years. Over the course of his managerial career, he cornered the likes of Eddie and Doug Gilbert, Jerry Lawler, Bam Bam Bigelo, Tommy Rich, and more.
On behalf of 411, I would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Travis Scott Bowden.
