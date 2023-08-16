Former WCW TV Director Slams Hulk Hogan as a ‘Sociopath’ & a ‘Terrible Person’

– During a recent interview with The Insiders Podcast for AdFreeShows, former WCW TV Director Dan Bynum discussed his dislike and disrespect for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. According to Bynum, Hogan was his primary reason for leaving WCW and the wrestling industry in 1995. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dan Bynum on Hulk Hogan: “When [Hogan] came in, he and I did not hit it off, let’s say. To me, he’s a narcissist-personality-disordered sociopath, and a terrible person to have to be around. He’s a shoot heel, as far as I’m concerned, and he made me not want to be in wrestling anymore.”

On an incident with Hulk Hogan in WCW: “We were shooting promos at Center Stage, and it was a two-camera shoot, and I had a wide shot. It was [Hogan] and I think Jimmy Hart was his manager, and Jim Ross was probably interviewing him. So I had the three-shot of them, and Jim goes to Jimmy to do his promo, and I cut to a shot of Jimmy, and then all of a sudden, somebody’s screaming, ‘Cut! Cut! Cut!’ And then Hulk, into the camera — he said, ‘You never take a camera off the Hulkster, and you never cut too close to [not] see the pythons.'”