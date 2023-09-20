Former WWE Board Member Ignace Lahoud Says Vince McMahon’s Return Didn’t Align With His Values

The Los Angeles Times has a new piece about Vince McMahon and the recent WWE sale to Endeavor. In the article, former WWE board member Ignace Lahoud spoke on the record about McMahon’s return to WWE and why Lahoud resigned after. Both Lahoud and Man Jit Singh resigned following McMahon’s return.

McMahon retired in July 2022 after he was accused of sexual misconduct and paying hush money. The Board of Directors started an investigation, while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over as co-CEOS. McMahon returned in January 2023 as the controlling shareholder, and noted he was looking to potentially sell the company. The board stated that it his return “would not be prudent” during the government’s investigation, but he used his majority voting power to remove board members JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler. The company then sold to Endeavor and the rest is history.

Lahoud said of his own exit: “It wasn’t aligned with my way of seeing what governance is. There was a misalignment with what my values are.”

A source close to a removed board member added: “He’s the kind of person who expects loyalty.”

They noted that even though the Board was doing its job by investigating him, McMahon saw it as an act of betrayal.

Another source noted that last year, “He said, ‘OK, do whatever you guys need to do. I’m not going to stand in your way.’ Of course, when the board said, ‘Well, you know, we think you need to step down,’ he wasn’t happy about it, but he did it.“