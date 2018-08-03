Various News: Former WWE Executive Appears On CNN, Northeast Wrestling Events This Weekend, Punishment Martinez Appearing At Event

– Former WWE executive and ECW original Lou D’Angeli appeared on a CNN en Espanol feature about Cirque du Soliel’s Love show with has music from the Beatles. D’Angeli is a top executive for Cirque after he left WWE. You can find out more details here.

– Northeast Wrestling has two events this weekend, starting with the Dodd Stadium in Norwich, CT. It will include Flip Gordon vs. Jack Swagger, Rey Mysterio vs. Darby Allin, Matt Riddle vs. Brad Holister, Man Scout Jake Manning vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky, plus appearances by The Young Bucks, Renee Young, Christian, Marty Scurll, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Hart, The Kingdom and more.

Tomorrow they go to the Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, New York for Wrestling Under the Stars VII with Jack Swagger vs. Billy Gunn, Rey Mysterio vs. Flip Gordon, plus Robbie E., Jake Manning, Tenille Dashwood and appearances by The Young Bucks, Christian, Renee Young, Corey Graves, King Kong Bundy, Tito Santana, Jimmy Hart, The Kingdom, Marty Scurll and more. You can find more information here.

– Punishment Martinez will appear tomorrow at a free event at The Monster Factory in Paulsboro, NJ.