Former WWE NXT Star Harland Confirms He Is Now A Free Agent

Former WWE NXT star Harland (Parker Boudreaux) is now a free agent. Boudreaux was released by WWE on April 29 due to budget cuts. On Twitter today, Boudreaux noted his 30-day non-compete clause has expired, which means he can now appear and sign with other pro wrestling promotions.

30 days are up 👁 — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) May 31, 2022