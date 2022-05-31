wrestling / News
Former WWE NXT Star Harland Confirms He Is Now A Free Agent
May 31, 2022 | Posted by
Former WWE NXT star Harland (Parker Boudreaux) is now a free agent. Boudreaux was released by WWE on April 29 due to budget cuts. On Twitter today, Boudreaux noted his 30-day non-compete clause has expired, which means he can now appear and sign with other pro wrestling promotions.
30 days are up 👁
— PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) May 31, 2022
