Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw

A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.

Rae was with WWE from 2011 through 2017, and made an appearance on the January 21st, 2022 episode of Smackdown before the Royal Rumble, where she was one of the competitors.