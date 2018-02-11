wrestling / News
Former WWE Star Kaitlyn Makes Return To The Ring After Four Years
According to wrestlinginc.com, former WWE star Kaitlyn made a successful return to the ring after four years at tonight’s Coastal Championship Wrestling event at the Coral Springs Charter School gym in Coral Springs, Florida. She defeated Rachael Ellering in her return…
Celeste Bonin returns to the ring after a 4-year absence. pic.twitter.com/4i50wgqhPq
— Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) February 11, 2018
Brawl on the outside between @RachaelEllering & @CelesteBonin pic.twitter.com/3RxxozjNAy
— Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) February 11, 2018
…and the table spot. (By the way, obnoxious dude yelling in video is not me.) pic.twitter.com/2nsEO1o0Vn
— Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) February 11, 2018
Can’t believe this happened @CelesteBonin @RachaelEllering pic.twitter.com/gEpU880qx6
— Josh (@joshua7520) February 11, 2018
@CelesteBonin with a great spear tonight pic.twitter.com/hyhZOlQgH2
— Josh (@joshua7520) February 11, 2018
Aaaaand @celestebonin WINS! She’s the champ! Former WWE Diva stepped back in the ring tonight for the first time since the WWE and totally owned it! So proud of you dawg 💜 • #wwe #wweraw #wwedivas #wweroyalrumble #girlboss #girlballs #saturdaynight #diva #wwediva #champ #champion #winnerwinnerchickendinner #totaldivas #bossbabe #boss #thismoment #wrestling