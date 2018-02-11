 

wrestling / News

Former WWE Star Kaitlyn Makes Return To The Ring After Four Years

February 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kaitlyn - Celeste Bonin

According to wrestlinginc.com, former WWE star Kaitlyn made a successful return to the ring after four years at tonight’s Coastal Championship Wrestling event at the Coral Springs Charter School gym in Coral Springs, Florida. She defeated Rachael Ellering in her return…

article topics :

Kaitlyn, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading