Former wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion Absolute Andy Passes Away

Andreas Ullman, best known as former wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion Absolute Andy, has passed away at the age of 40 following an illness.

wXw posted the news this morning (in German) on their social media channels:

We say goodbye to one of the most deserving wrestlers in wXw history. Without a doubt, Absolute Andy is one of the best-known and most popular wrestlers in German-speaking countries. In a career spanning almost 20 years, Absolute Andy has won every major title at wXw. 16 Carat Gold Winner, wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, wXw Shotgun Champion, 5-time wXw World Tag Team Champion, wXw World Heavyweight Champion. Andy is the only wrestler to have all of these achievements on his resume. Over 330 times, Andy has laced up his boots for wXw and stepped into the ring against the best of the best. Bryan Danielson, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jeff Jarrett were among his opponents, as were Walter, Ilja Dragunov and Tommy End. His big tag teams Jay-AA, A-4, AbLas and Champions of Champions are part of our history. The day before yesterday, Andy lost his long battle against his illness and fell asleep in the presence of his wife. We wish his family and friends a lot of strength during this time and ask you to give them the necessary distance until we can all say goodbye to Andy together in the wXw ring with the respect that his life’s work deserves

Debuting in wXw back in 2005, in addition to the variety of opponents mentioned by wXw, perhaps the highlight of Andy’s career came across the late 2010s, winning the 16 Carat Gold tournament in March 2018 – beating Marius al-Ani, Matt Riddle, Timothy Thatcher and David Starr – before he then went on to beat Ilja Dragunov for the Unified World Wrestling Championship in August of that year.

Andy would drop the title to Bobby Gunns during the 16 Carat Gold 2019 weekender, and would end up linked with Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin for the following year, eventually teaming with Skillet to win the tag team titles over 2020’s 16 Carat Gold weekender. That title reign wouldn’t last long, with travel issues caused by the pandemic leading to Andy dropping the titles back to the Pretty Bastards during the closed-set Shotgun 2020 tapings – where Andy also acted as the company’s “sporting director” authority figure, owing to Karsten Beck being unable to participate.

Andy would win one final championship – defeating Norman Harras in December 2021 at wXw’s 21st Anniversary show. His final match would come a month later, at Back to the Roots 2022, defending the title successfully against Dennis Dullnig, before he’d relinquish the title due to injury.

On behalf of 411, our condolences go to the family, friends and fans of Andreas Ullman.