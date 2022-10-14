Four-Way Intercontinental Title Shot Match Scheduled For SmackDown Tonight

WWE posted an announcement regarding tonight’s SmackDown episode, stating that a Fatal 4-Way Match would be held with the winner taking home a shot to face off with the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The talent slated to enter the ring for the competition include Karrion Kross, Ricochet, Sheamus, and Solo Sikoa. The full announcement says:

Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross and Solo Sikoa will battle it out tonight in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Match for a future opportunity against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Each of these Superstars seems poised to leave SmackDown with the win. After being cheated out of victory in his last title opportunity against The Ring General one week ago, Sheamus will surely pull out all the stops in the hopes of earning a rematch. The haunting Kross has been terrorizing Fridays since emerging to the blue brand and will be riding momentum after defeating Drew McIntyre in a brutal Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules — with the help of Scarlett. Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet came up short last week against Sikoa last week, but The One and Only is tailor-made for the fast-paced nature of the Fatal 4-Way Match and could fly away with the title opportunity when all is said and done. Sikoa may be the most impressive Superstar in the field. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has been on an absolute tear since coming to his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ aid at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he’s dominated in several high-profile matchups in a short time.

Which of the four elite Superstars will emerged from the utter bedlam with an opportunity to challenge the leader of Imperium? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.