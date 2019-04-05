Fox Sports 1 Will Launch Weekly WWE Studio Show This Fall

UPDATE: You can see a clip of Triple H making the announcement of the new WWE studio show on FOX Sports 1 below.

He said: “This is something I’ve wanted to happen for a long time. I think this is the perfect opportunity for it. A studio show, for us, you know, it kind of, because of the sports entertainment aspect of it, it’s an endless show where you’re talking about the athletic component of it, it’s also an entertainment… where you’re talking about where things are going, and the storylines and the characters and all of it. This is going to be one of those shows, that if you are a WWE fan, across the board, this is the show that will be can’t miss because it’s going to talk about everything you love, in a way you can’t get anywhere else. To take people deeper into the personal lives and the day-to-days of what goes on behind-the-scenes to being a WWE Superstar and everything that goes with it. That success, that failure, that heartbreak, that sorrow, that elation of WrestleMania moments, all of it. To see that all take place here, but in a way that’s never been shown before. I can’t wait for this.”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 During @FTFonFS1, just two days before #Wrestlemania, @TripleH reveals @FS1 is planning a weekly WWE focused studio show beginning in the Fall on Tuesday nights. pic.twitter.com/J6TChObQ0w — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 5, 2019

Original: PWInsider reports that Triple H showed up on FOX Sports 1 this morning to promote Wrestlemania 35. During his appearance, he announced that there will be a weekly WWE studio show on the cable network on Tuesday nights this fall. WWE will move Smackdown to FOX on October 4, where it will air on Friday nights. The debut episode on FOX will air live from the Staples CEnteri n Los Angeles. The deal with the network is for five years and is worth $1 billion, plus TV rights fees.