FOX Sports to Celebrate Second Season of WWE With Multiple Specials, Renee Young to Host SmackDown Kickoff Show This Month

– WWE and FOX Sports have announced a full slate of programming to kick off the second season of WWE programming with the broadcasting company. This will include multiple WWE specials that will air later this month.

The special programming starts with the previously announced WWE: The Best Moments of 2020, which will air adjacent to FOX NFL Singleheader on Sunday, October 11. Additionally, the FOX Network will celebrate the second season of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX with the Friday Night SmackDown Kickoff on Friday, October 16, which will air at 7:30 pm EST.

Interestingly enough, Renee Young (aka Renee Paquette), who quit WWE in August, is set to host the Kickoff show alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The two formerly hosted WWE Backstage on FS1 before the show was cancelled earlier this year.

Previously, Young told the Sports Illustrated Sports Media podcast in an interview last month that she still technically works for FOX Sports following her WWE exit. This would explain her appearance here, and the press release crediting her with her real name, Paquette. You can view the full press release below: