wrestling / News
FOX Sports to Celebrate Second Season of WWE With Multiple Specials, Renee Young to Host SmackDown Kickoff Show This Month
– WWE and FOX Sports have announced a full slate of programming to kick off the second season of WWE programming with the broadcasting company. This will include multiple WWE specials that will air later this month.
The special programming starts with the previously announced WWE: The Best Moments of 2020, which will air adjacent to FOX NFL Singleheader on Sunday, October 11. Additionally, the FOX Network will celebrate the second season of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX with the Friday Night SmackDown Kickoff on Friday, October 16, which will air at 7:30 pm EST.
Interestingly enough, Renee Young (aka Renee Paquette), who quit WWE in August, is set to host the Kickoff show alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The two formerly hosted WWE Backstage on FS1 before the show was cancelled earlier this year.
Previously, Young told the Sports Illustrated Sports Media podcast in an interview last month that she still technically works for FOX Sports following her WWE exit. This would explain her appearance here, and the press release crediting her with her real name, Paquette. You can view the full press release below:
FOX SPORTS CELEBRATES SEASON TWO OF FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN WITH A SLATE OF WWE SPECIALS
WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020 Airs Adjacent to FOX NFL Singleheader on Sunday, Oct. 11
FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW Airs Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 PM ET/PT on FOX
Los Angeles – With FOX Sports’ fall programming slate ramping up, including the start of season two of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, the network is set to deliver two new WWE specials.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, catch WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020, an exciting look back at the year’s biggest stars and most memorable moments in WWE. The special airs adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts airing in-market at 1:00 PM ET and 4:05 PM ET. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020 at 4:30 PM ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch the special at 3:00 PM ET.
In celebration of the second season of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, FOX Sports’ WWE personalities come together for a special FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW on Friday, Oct. 16. Longtime broadcaster Renee Paquette and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T host a bevy of WWE Superstars and special guests live from the brand new “WWE ThunderDome” in Orlando.
The FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW begins at 7:30 PM ET/PT and 6:30 PM CT/MT, leading into the season premiere of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX at 8:00 PM ET/PT and 7:00 PM CT/MT.
On the digital front, FOX Sports elevates its WWE coverage with the addition of its newest multimedia contributor, Ryan Satin. The former editor-in-chief of “Pro Wrestling Sheet” joins the network’s digital team just in time for the WWE Draft, which he discusses in his first FOX Sports column.
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries Says Being Labeled a Sexual Harasser After Christy Hemme Incident Was ‘Really Difficult’
- Miro Didn’t Know Who Billy Mitchell Was Before AEW Segment, Didn’t Believe King of Kong Was a Real Documentary
- Aron Stevens On The Insecure Backstage Atmosphere During His WWE Run, Losing His Money In The Bank Cash-In
- Backstage Note on Why WWE Delayed the Sasha Banks & Bayley Feud