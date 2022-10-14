wrestling / News

Frankie Kazarian Cashes In X-Division Title On Impact Wrestling For World Title Shot

October 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Frankie Kazarian Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The X-Division Championship is vacant after Frankie Kazarian cashed it in on Impact Wrestling for a World Title shot. On tonight’s show, Kazarian announced that he was going with Option C to vacate the championship so he could take on Josh Alexander.

The match is set to take place at next month’s Impact Overdrive in Louisville, Kentucky on November 18th, with the X-Division Championship to be decided in a tournament.

