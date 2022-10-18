wrestling / News

Frankie Kazarian To Relinquish X-Division Title On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

October 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 10-17-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian will officially relinquish his X-Division Championship on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced that Kazarian will give up the title as part of his exercising “Option C” to get a World Championship match.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK vs. Heath & Rhino
* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
* Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. Bullet Club
* Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim
* Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch
* Frankie Kazarian gives up the X-Division Championship

