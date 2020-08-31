wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico And 10 Other Matches Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling has announced a total of eleven matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico
* Allie (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Cassandra Golden
* Abadon vs. Dani Jordyn
* Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Shawn Dean
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Donnie Janela & Ryan Rembrandt
* The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates) vs. Private Party
* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet
* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Jon Cruz & David Ali
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Faboo Andre & Ryzin
* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Eddie Taurus
* Ricky Starks vs. Tony Donati
Tomorrow we have another stacked Dark card with ELEVEN matches set and ready to go!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/JK3mq10Dss
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2020
