Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico And 10 Other Matches Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark Frankie Kazarian Angelico

All Elite Wrestling has announced a total of eleven matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico
* Allie (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Cassandra Golden
* Abadon vs. Dani Jordyn
* Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Shawn Dean
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Donnie Janela & Ryan Rembrandt
* The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates) vs. Private Party
* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet
* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Jon Cruz & David Ali
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Faboo Andre & Ryzin
* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Eddie Taurus
* Ricky Starks vs. Tony Donati

article topics :

AEW Dark, Angelico, Frankie Kazarian, Joseph Lee

