Franky Monet Believes the WWE NXT Rebranding Will be a ‘Good Change’

– Speaking on today’s WWE El Brunch, WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet discussed the upcoming rebranding of NXT. Franky Monet also said she loves the colors for the new logo. Below is an excerpt of her comments (via Fightful, with translation by Luis Polido):

“I am excited about this! I know that people don’t like change, but I feel that this will be a good change and we are going to see a new evolution on the NXT brand. We have a ton of talent that are working on the daily in order to be prepared to be in NXT TV, so I think that the change will be good for the brand. I love the new colors on the logo and everyone should be excited for this Tuesday. We will see a new era.”

The newly rebranded version of NXT will debut on Tuesday, September 14.