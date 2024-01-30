Fred Ottman on the Rise of His Nephew Cody Rhodes in WWE

– During a recent Q&A session with Cultaholic at Hooked on Wrestling’s BOXPark Wembley Royal Rumble watch party Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1504789/fred-ottman-wwes-tugboat-typhoon-opens-nephew-cody-rhodes/, former WWE and WCW Superstar Fred Ottman (aka Tugboat/Typhoon) discussed the meteoric rise of Cody Rhodes in WWE following his return to the company in 2022. Below are some highlights of his comments (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think he’s phenomenal. I think the fact he left [WWE] when he did … Because WWE has always been one of those places where they would take all the great talent they could find and they want to own it. The trouble with owning things, doing TV and pay-per-views is this: you got angles going on, storylines, but the bottom line is if you’re not figured in [to] what’s going on now, you’ve got to wait for the opportunity.”

At last Saturday’s WWE Royal 2024 premium live event, Cody Rhodes won the men’s Rumble match to secure a title shot against a champion of his choice at WrestleMania 40.