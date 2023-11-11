wrestling / News
Fred Rosser Challenges Tom Lawlor to Tiebreaker Matchup
November 11, 2023 | Posted by
– During last night’s NJPW Lonestar Shootout event, Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor in their fourth matchup. In a new promo video released after the show, Fred Rosser issued a challenge to Tom Lawlor for one more matchup as they are now tied in their series at 2-2. The tiebreaker matchup will determine who is the foundation of NJPW Strong.
Rosser also mentioned he wants the match to happen in Japan next year. You can check out that video below:
After a fourth meeting for he and Tom Lawlor at Lonestar Shootout, @realfredrosser has declared there can only be one place for a fifth- in Japan!
Watch the #njlonestar kickoff replay:https://t.co/VD4LNVmUj2#njpw pic.twitter.com/oDAxIO10Wv
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 11, 2023
