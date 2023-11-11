Fred Rosser Challenges Tom Lawlor to Tiebreaker Matchup

– During last night’s NJPW Lonestar Shootout event, Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor in their fourth matchup. In a new promo video released after the show, Fred Rosser issued a challenge to Tom Lawlor for one more matchup as they are now tied in their series at 2-2. The tiebreaker matchup will determine who is the foundation of NJPW Strong.

Rosser also mentioned he wants the match to happen in Japan next year. You can check out that video below: