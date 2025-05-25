– During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Culture, former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (aka Darren Young) recalled his time in The Nexus and discussed a potential WWE return if the company ever reached out to him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Fred Rosser on his time in The Nexus: “The Nexus was a lot of fun for me. It was my big break with WWE. I did my thing as a group with the Nexus. I did my thing as a Prime Time Player. I did my thing with Bob Backlund. But the Nexus was so much fun, really, out of all the original Nexus members, I’m kind of the only one still actively, still actively wrestling, and I was the youngest member of the Nexus, you know, I’m 41, you know? To me, that’s old.”

On if WWE ever reached out to him, he’d be ready: “I say all the time, I still have a lot left to offer. I still have a lot left in the tank. People ask me, ‘Do I still talk to them?’ I do still. We’ve got a text thread. So we always talk about, ‘Oh, when are we going to do a comeback again?’ We can’t control that. That’s the machine, WWE, but I know if they called me now, I would be ready, because I stay ready.”