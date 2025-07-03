Fred Rosser Reportedly Backstage at Last Night’s AEW TV Tapings

– Fightful Select reports that New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) talent Fred Rosser was backstage last night at the AEW Dynamite 300 and Collision 100 TV tapings in Ontario, California. Rosser, aka former WWE Superstar Darren Young, has been a staple performer of the NJPW shows in the U.S. in recent years.

He most recently competed at NJPW Resurgence in May, which was also held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. He defeated Matt Vandagriff at the event. As previously noted, Rosser also recently reunited with his former Nexus stablemate David Otunga, and he shared a photo of the two on social media.

When AEW first started, Fred Rosser notably campaigned to join the company, wanting to form a tag team with former AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss.