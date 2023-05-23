Fred Rosser Wants To Face CM Punk Or Chris Jericho At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2

Fred Rosser has his wishlist for potential matches at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2, naming Chris Jericho and CM Punk. The NJPW STRONG star recently spoke with The Wrstling Podcast and was asked who he would like to face at the June PPV, naming Jericho and Punk.

“Hm, who would I like to wrestle from their side. That’s a good question, I’m just focused with New Japan,” Rosser said (per Fightful). “Who would I want to wrestle? I’d wanna wrestle Chris Jericho, CM Punk, it would be full circle with CM Punk, he was my coach on the original NXT, which was like a game show, which I hated. He pretty much hated doing it too, during the time we didn’t really say two words to one another. Full circle, I’m a lot older, I’m a lot wiser. I’m like wine, I age gracefully with time. I definitely feel like working against [either of them], Jericho or CM Punk, would help elevate me.”