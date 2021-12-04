Fred Yehi Added to TERMINUS Debut Next Month

Fred Yehi is the latest name set to compete at TERMINUS’ debut show next month. Jonathan Gresham announced on Friday that Yehi will be in action at the show, which takes place on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yehi joins Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, and Lee Moriarty as announced talent for the show.