wrestling / News

Fred Yehi Added to TERMINUS Debut Next Month

December 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fred Yehi TERMINUS

Fred Yehi is the latest name set to compete at TERMINUS’ debut show next month. Jonathan Gresham announced on Friday that Yehi will be in action at the show, which takes place on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yehi joins Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, and Lee Moriarty as announced talent for the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Fred Yehi, TERMINUS: Modern Grappling Arts, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading