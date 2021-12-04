wrestling / News
Fred Yehi Added to TERMINUS Debut Next Month
December 3, 2021 | Posted by
Fred Yehi is the latest name set to compete at TERMINUS’ debut show next month. Jonathan Gresham announced on Friday that Yehi will be in action at the show, which takes place on January 16th in Atlanta, Georgia.
Yehi joins Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, and Lee Moriarty as announced talent for the show.
W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U Shttps://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/nGYdrzWFos
— Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) December 3, 2021
