Freddie Prinze Jr Believes Pat McAfee Has Been Good For Michael Cole in WWE

In the latest Wrestling with Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), Freddie Prinze Jr praised Pat McAfee for his work in WWE and said that he believes McAfee’s presence has also been good for Michael Cole. He noted that Cole appears to have more fun now that he works with McAfee.

He said: “I have never heard Michael Cole laugh so much. I have never heard him have such a good time. I have never seen him have so much fun on and off camera as I have since they paired him up with this dude. [McAfee]… I didn’t know how he was going to do. It’s a hard job and there have been professional commentators that have come in, and professional hosts of TV shows that have tried to come in and he came in and it took him like one episode to find himself and now he’s friggin’ killing it every single week and he’s really brought a lot… I mean, every time he yeets, Michael Cole is literally saying things like, ‘Please don’t yeet in my face.’“