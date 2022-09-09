Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares The Note That Drew McIntyre Kept Getting Early in WWE That Wrecked His Confidence

On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. talked about how when Drew McIntyre first got signed to WWE, Vince McMahon proclaimed him the golden one, but McIntyre kept being told to not have a Scottish accent which messed with his confidence. Highlights from his comments are below.

On the note that Drew McIntyre kept getting before going out on camera: “Vince comes out and deems him the golden one, the next guy. And then every single week at TV, he would get the same note right before he would have to go on camera, ‘Try not to have a Scottish accent.’ Which is the most horrible note you could ever give a human being in their life, especially right before they’re going on live or taped television or backstage segment, and it was the only thing in his head.”

On what he would tell McIntyre to try and build back his confidence: “I would tell him two words after that all the time, ‘Supreme confidence, Drew, supreme confidence, common man, don’t listen to that nonsense, supreme confidence.’ ‘Oh no, my accent.’ I remember I said, ‘You don’t think Braveheart made a bazillion dollars? Nobody cares!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, my boss cares.’ And that’s a tough argument to make, so it was real tough on this kid. He eventually got let go and he had to kind of discover himself through other promotions like TNA, I think he went to Japan for a little bit, and then eventually he becomes this huge star in these companies.”

