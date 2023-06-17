– During a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed WWE negotiating the company’s next broadcast rights deal for its television shows. As noted, WWE’s exclusive negotiating windows with NBCUniversal and FOX have both closed, and the promotion is now able to negotiate with other broadcast companies, such as Amazon and The Walt Disney Company. Below are some additional highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Amazon’s interest in WWE: “I know for a fact that Amazon is interested in wrestling because I was talking to them about my federation. That’s where I think it’s going to go. They’re gonna offer way more money than they offered me [laughs] that’s for sure. They’ve already jumped into the live sports format with NFL Thursday Night Football.”

Prinze on WWE potentially signing with Amazon: “The downside is, if it goes to Amazon, how many people stop watching wrestling?”

On a potential broadcast deal with Disney: “That’s the concern for wrestling fans. If Disney has its hands on WWE, we were just trying to get to a more Rated-R type of content — even WWE has talked about it. And now you’re gonna go to a place where no adult content is allowed? Maybe it’s an extreme view on Disney, but they turn sports into soap operas.”