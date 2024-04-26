– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the treatment Cody Rhodes received on Raw the night after WrestleMania 40, being treated as the face of the company after beating Roman Reigns to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Freddie Prinze Jr. noted that other Superstars in a main event position don’t receive the star treatment like Cody Rhodes did because they aren’t seen as homegrown WWE talents.

According to Prinze, WWE still views Cody Rhodes as “a homegrown guy,” so he will still get better treatment than the likes of AJ Styles, a former World Champion, and LA Knight, who has twice competed for the Universal Title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Prinze on WWE treating Cody Rhodes better since he’s a “homegrown” talent: “Cody was a homegrown guy. He came up in WWE, he left, but he came up during WWE and they’re always gonna take better care of their homegrown guys than they’re gonna take care of the outside guys.”

On how AJ Styles and LA Knight are not getting the same type of attention from WWE: “I think that’s why AJ Styles and LA Knight didn’t get the story that all the other characters got because all the other characters were homegrown guys and those two are not and they got less attention it felt like. They rocked their match. I thought their match was awesome, but I just didn’t care about their reason why.”

On WWE’s shows in the run up to WrestleMania 40: “It’s felt very different for months, before WrestleMania, and hopefully will continue that way because I’ve really enjoyed it. They’ve had a couple of misses but so has AEW.”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend his title for the first time against former champion AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.