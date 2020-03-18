Various News: Free EVOLVE 113 Match Featuring Velveteen Dream vs. Darby Allin, Becky Lynch On Drinking With Steve Austin, Asuka at Orlando Airport

– EVOLVE has released a free, never-before-seen match from EVOLVE 113, featuring NXT’s Velveteen Dream against current AEW star Darby Allin.

– WWE posted a video of Becky Lynch explaining why she came out at the end of Monday’s RAW. She said that as an Irish woman, she couldn’t let Stone Cold Steve Austin drink alone so close to St. Patrick’s Day. She added that Austin ‘knows better’ than to try to stun her.

– Asuka has posted a new video of her recent experience at the Orlando airport.