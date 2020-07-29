wrestling / News
FS1 To Air Summerslam 2019 on August 11
July 29, 2020 | Posted by
FS1 will present last year’s Summerslam event on August 11, which will follow the network’s coverage of Major League Baseball. The event happened on August 11, 2019 in Toronto and included the following matches:
* Submission Match for RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
* Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
* Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus
* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
* ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
* Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
More Trending Stories
- Duke ‘The Dumpster’ Droese On First Meeting Vince McMahon, Refusing to Put Over Steve Austin
- Nick Aldis Says Bruce Prichard Isn’t Paying Attention & Lives In The Past, Says Prichard Was Asleep When He Was Running TNA
- The Good Brothers Discuss How They and AJ Styles Nearly Jumped to TNA in 2015, Why the Deal Fell Through
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Successful Surgery, Looking at Multiple TV Role Offers