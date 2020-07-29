FS1 To Air Summerslam 2019 on August 11

FS1 will present last year’s Summerslam event on August 11, which will follow the network’s coverage of Major League Baseball. The event happened on August 11, 2019 in Toronto and included the following matches:

* Submission Match for RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

* Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

* Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

* ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

* Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins