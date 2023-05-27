wrestling / News

FSW Legends Rise Results 5.25.23: New Champion Crowned

May 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
FSW Legends Rise 5-25-2023 Image Credit: FSW

– Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) presented FSW Legends Rise on Thursday, May 25 at the FSW Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* First Round: Richard King beat Hunter James.
* First Round: Matt Vandagriff beat Eli Knight.
* First Round: Jarett Diaz beat Robert Martyr.
* First Round: Billie Starkz beat Starboy Charlie and Bodhi Young Prodigy.
* Semifinals: Jack Cartwheel defeated Richard King.
* Semifinals: Matt Vandagriff beat Alec Price.
* Semifinals: Jordan Oliver beat Jarrett Diaz.
* Semifinals: Titus Alexander beat Billie Starkz.
* Ricky Tenacious, Jordan Oasis and Devin Reno beat Blair Broady, Dante King and Davion Jacot.
* Future Legend Championship: Matt Vandagriff beat Jordan Oliver, Jack Cartwheel and Titus Alexander.

