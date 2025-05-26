wrestling / News

FTR Defeat Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR were victorious over Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia in tag team action at AEW Double Or Nothing. The heel tag team picked up the victory on Sunday’s PPV after Dax Harwood made Garcia submit to the sharpshooter.

