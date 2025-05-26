wrestling / News
FTR Defeat Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia At AEW Double Or Nothing
FTR were victorious over Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia in tag team action at AEW Double Or Nothing. The heel tag team picked up the victory on Sunday’s PPV after Dax Harwood made Garcia submit to the sharpshooter.
You can see highlights from the match below:
HERE WE GO! @DaxFTR wants @McGuinnessNigel!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
Classic @McGuinnessNigel!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
Tower of London on the outside from @CashWheelerFTR!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
For the FIRST TIME EVER! @KingRicochet faces @SussexCoChicken in a Stretcher Match!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
.@McGuinnessNigel looks to beat an apology out of @CashWheelerFTR!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
Shatter Machine on the outside by FTR!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
