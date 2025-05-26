FTR Defeat Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by

FTR were victorious over Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia in tag team action at AEW Double Or Nothing. The heel tag team picked up the victory on Sunday’s PPV after Dax Harwood made Garcia submit to the sharpshooter.

You can see highlights from the match below:

Tower of London on the outside from @CashWheelerFTR! Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/A6SdzlnQnu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025