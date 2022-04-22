FTR Say That Their Match on AEW Dynamite Was Their Idea

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are set to fight each other on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful, the ‘Top Guys’ said that the idea for the match was theirs and they’ll never actually split up.

Dax said: “This was our idea. We had to fight for it, but that was completely our idea. We always wanted to have a match, but we didn’t want to just have a match just to have a match. There had to be a reason. This is a perfect reason to do it. The Hart family means a lot to both of us, personally and professionally. Being able to show respect to Owen Hart and his whole family, what better way to do it than allowing the two biggest Hart family fans in the world to compete?”

Cash added: “In time, there was no way for Owen to get the tribute he deserves. Now we have the platform for that. We wrestled one time and when we did, I never felt the electricity when we locked up and when we started working, just how easy it was. We want to be the best and I think Dax is the best wrestler in the world. For me to get better, I want to wrestle him. I don’t want to do a ton of singles stuff, but I want to do something that matters to me and this is one that we, for years, ‘how can we make it make sense? How can we have a singles match against each other? Just a straight-up, back-and-forth wrestling match in our vision?’ There was no way to make it make sense before because we don’t want to tease a break up, do a break up, no interest in that, I’ll retire before we ever entertain that idea. Print it. Tattoo it. I don’t care. We’re never going to do a break up angle. When we heard about the Owen, we were like, ‘We have to go to Tony with the idea of a singles match.’ He didn’t like it, but he said, ‘I have to see if I can make it make sense.’ We just stayed on him about it. ‘Can we? Can we?’ Finally, he was like, ‘I got a way where I can make it work. We can do it. You’ll do it in Philly.’ He liked the idea, we just had to make sure, ‘please let us, please let us, it means a lot to us,’ and he finally gave us the nod and here we are.“