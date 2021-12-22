FTR’s Dax Harwood Buries the Young Bucks & Lucha Bros., Says ‘They Ain’t Nothing’

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently spoke to The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) at WrestleCade Revenge. During the interview, FTR member Dax Harwood interrupted the session and was asked if he wanted to bury anyone. Here’s what he had to say in response:

“Oh, my God, who don’t I want to bury? Name a person, name somebody. The Young Bucks—not even close to us. They’ve got an EVP position and they like to keep it and I understand that, we got a little bit of buzz going about us right now and they want to be above us. That’s okay with me. I don’t even care about that. Who else do we got to talk about? The Lucha Brothers—yeah, cool, they fly around the ring and they do a lot of flips and they look pretty and have all this fancy gear. But they ain’t saving their money because they have to pay for all that gear and I got a shit ton more money than they do. My house is over half a million dollars and it’s already paid for. I guess they’re a cool little tag team that does all the cool things, but they ain’t nothing.”

Dax Harwood and FTR tag team partner Cash Wheeler are the current AAA tag team champions. They will team with MJF against Sting, Darby Allin, and CM Punk on tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite. It will be broadcast live on TNT. The show is being held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.