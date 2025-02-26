Fuego Del Sol Hypes ROH On HonorClub Match, Says It May Be His Last In an AEW/ROH Ring

Fuego Del Sol is set to compete on this week’s ROH On HonorClub, and he says it may be his last for AEW or ROH. Del Sol is set to face Blake Christian on Thursday’s show and he posted to Twitter to hype the match, writing:

“Pay the HonorClub sub price and watch this, because it’s quite possibly the last time you’ll ever see Fuego in an ROH/AEW ring so I’m going to make it a good one!”

Del Sol went on to clarify that this isn’t because of his contract status with the company, writing:

“I haven’t been under contract with them since July of 2023, however I did 6 weeks worth of ROH tv and a Rampage match last summer. Did a dark match in December. And this will be my second ROH match this month”

The show airs Thursday night on HonorClub.

