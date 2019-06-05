wrestling / News

Full Colt Cabana vs. James Storm NWA National Title Match Released

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Colt Cabana

– NWA has released the full Colt Cabana vs. James Storm match for Cabana’s NWA National title. The match took place at a May 2019 ROH event in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the full match video in the player below.

