Full Details On WCW Thunder Episodes Coming To WWE Network Tomorrow

There will be twenty more episodes of WCW Thunder added to the WWE Network tomorrow, taking the show all the way to November 2000. That means there are less than twenty episodes left before the complete run will be available on the Network.

WCW Thunder 06/28/2000 [Duration: 01:28:07]

As the road to Bash at the Beach continues, Jeff Jarrett is forced to defend the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Horace Hogan. Misfits in Action teammates go to war for the Cruiserweight Championship as Corporal Cajun challenges Lieutenant Loco. Plus, Scott Steiner, Lance Storm and more in action.

WCW Thunder 07/05/2000 [Duration: 01:28:16]

WCW World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Jarrett defends the title against the winner of a Tag Team Match between Booker T & Buff Bagwell and Shane Douglas & Kanyon. WCW Commissioner The Cat hosts the Jung Dragons in a karate demonstration. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan addresses Goldberg’s recent attack and much more.

WCW Thunder 07/12/2000 [Duration: 01:29:58]

In the main event, Jeff Jarrett faces Kanyon. Rick Steiner confronts World Heavyweight Champion Booker T over Scott Steiner’s actions. Tank Abbott & 3 Count take on The Great Muta & The Jung Dragons in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match. Lance Storm & Kidman battle Mark Jindrak & Sean O’Haire. Plus, The Demon, The Perfect Event and more in action.

WCW Thunder 07/19/2000 [Duration: 01:25:57]

WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T & his brother Stevie Ray take on Jeff Jarrett & Rick Steiner. Lenny Lane competes to get his job back against The Wall. Newcomer Mike Sanders battles Crowbar. Newly crowned United States Champion Lance Storm rechristens the title the Canadian Heavyweight Championship and much more action.

WCW Thunder 07/26/2000 [Duration: 01:25:57]

WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T faces Jeff Jarrett in a Non-Title Bunkhouse Brawl. Tank Abbott challenges the Filthy Animals to a dance contest. Plus, Miss Hancock battles Major Gunns in an arm-wrestling match, Vampiro & The Great Muta take on Mark Jindrak & Sean O’Haire, Judy Bagwell demands a match with Kanyon and more.

WCW Thunder 08/02/2000 [Duration: 01:19:31]

Booker T, Sting & KroniK join forces to battle Jeff Jarrett, The Great Muta, Vampiro & The Demon in an Eight-Man Tag Team Elimination Match. Triple champion Lance Storm defends his three titles in three separate matches against Juventud Guerrera, Screamin’ Norman Smiley and Ernest “The Cat” Miller.

WCW Thunder 08/09/2000 [Duration: 01:26:21]

Ernest “The Cat” Miller & Sting take on Vampiro & The Great Muta. Buff Bagwell joins forces with “Mean” Gene Okerlund to face Kanyon & Mark Madden. Mike Awesome challenges United States Champion Lance Storm in a Flag Match. WCW Tag Team Champions KroniK defend the title against The Perfect Event and Jindrak & O’Haire in a Handicap Match.

WCW Thunder 08/16/2000 [Duration: 01:29:41]

Kevin Nash faces Rick Steiner for the No. 1 Contendership to the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Team Canada battles Misfits in Action. David Flair has a life-changing question for Miss Hancock. “Mean” Gene Okerlund squares off with Mark Madden in a Street Fight. Plus, The Great Muta takes on The Demon and much more action.

WCW Thunder 08/22/2000 [Duration: 01:28:31]

WCW Champion Booker T teams with Big Vito to take on Kevin Nash & Chuck Palumbo. United States Champion Lance Storm defends the title in a Three-Way Dance against General Rection and Mike Awesome. Plus, Mike Sanders, Disqo and more in action.

WCW Thunder 08/30/2000 [Duration: 01:23:13]

Ernest “The Cat” Miller calls out Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner. Jeff Jarrett takes on Kwee Wee. Team Canada battles KroniK. Mark Jindrak & Sean O’Haire challenge the Filthy Animals for the WCW Tag Team Championship. Booker T faces The Natural Born Thrillers’ Mike Sanders and more.

WCW Thunder 09/06/2000 [Duration: 01:24:09]

Just days after having his WCW World Heavyweight Championship hopes foiled by Bret Hart, Goldberg confronts “The Excellence of Execution” in a fiery showdown. Plus, Sting battles Vampiro in a No Holds Barred Match, The Natural Born Thrillers return to terrorize their former training ground at WCW’s Power Plant and more.

WCW Thunder 09/13/2000 [Duration: 01:24:35]

With Fall Brawl just days away, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship is on the line in a Tag Team Match as the titleholder Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner clash with WCW Commissioner Ernest “The Cat” Miller & Booker T in the main event. Plus, Sting battles Jeff Jarrett in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, Goldberg makes his presence felt and more.

WCW Thunder 09/20/2000 [Duration: 01:24:09]

Scott Steiner, Jeff Jarrett and Sting battle in a Three-Way Dance in the main event. Vince Russo’s WCW World Heavyweight Championship tune-up match versus The Masked Heel backfires. Plus, Rey Mysterio Jr. battles Juventud Guerrera to decide the No. 1 contender to the WCW Cruiserweight Championship, Torrie Wilson takes on Paisley, and more.

WCW Thunder 09/27/2000 [Duration: 01:26:40]

Lex Luger joins forces with General Rection in a No Disqualification Non-Sanctioned Tag Team Match against Jeff Jarrett & Lance Storm in the main event. Mark Jindrak & Sean O’Haire defend the WCW Tag Team Championship against Team Canada’s Elix Skipper & Jim Duggan. Plus, Scott Steiner, Rey Mysterio Jr. and more are in action.

WCW Thunder 10/04/2000 [Duration: 01:26:23]

The Franchise looks to keep Sting from making it to Halloween Havoc in their main-event clash. Beetlejuice interrupts Jeff Jarrett’s calls for Sting to step aside, sparking chaos. Plus, Scott Steiner puts his power on display in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match against The Jung Dragons, Mike Sanders defends his WCW Cruiserweight Championship and more.

WCW Thunder 10/11/2000 [Duration: 01:26:35]

The Cat and Mike Sanders’ commissioner rivalry continues as The Cat faces Kevin Nash in the main event and Sanders battles Sting. Plus, Scott Steiner clashes with Rey Mysterio Jr., Goldberg pulls double duty in matches against Chuck Palumbo and Shawn Stasiak, and more.

WCW Thunder 10/18/2000 [Duration: 01:26:48]

Thirty Superstars compete in the Countdown to Armageddon Battle Royal to decide who will be the No. 1 contender to the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Plus, Ric Flair tries to convince his son, David Flair, to drop his search for the father of Stacy Keibler’s baby, Booker T & Sting challenge for the WCW World Tag Team Championship and more.

WCW Thunder 10/25/2000 [Duration: 01:17:24]

Booker T, Goldberg & Sting team up to take on Jeff Jarrett & KroniK in the main event. Shawn Stasiak challenges Kevin Nash’s coaching prowess. Plus, Kwee Wee challenges Reno for the WCW Hardcore Championship, David Flair tries to get the upper hand on Buff Bagwell ahead of their match at Halloween Havoc and more.

WCW Thunder 11/01/2000 [Duration: 01:13:16]

Mike Awesome & Sting join forces to battle Jeff Jarrett & Vampiro in the main event. Plus, confusion ensues after Chuck Palumbo is laid out backstage before his match against his former Natural Born Thriller cohort Shawn Stasiak, Sergeant A-Wall and Meng collide in a Hardcore Match and more.

WCW Thunder 11/08/2000 [Duration: 01:10:51]

Goldberg, Bam Bam Bigelow and Lex Luger collide in the main event. Mike Awesome challenges Booker T for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Plus, Shawn Stasiak sets his sights on Kevin Nash and The Natural Born Thrillers, David Flair’s quest to find out the father of Stacy Keibler’s baby leads him to Rey Mysterio Jr., and more.