Full Lineup Announced For NJOW Lion’s Break Project 3
NJPW has revealed the full linup of names for its Lion’s Break Project 3 event over WrestleMania week. The company has announced the lineup of stars that includes new additions Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Shingo Takagi, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, Jado, Gedo, Amazing Red, TJP, Misterioso, Logan Riegel, and Sterling Riegel.
The lineup in full as listed is:
NJPW:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Juice Robinson
* David Finlay
* CHAOS
* Rocky Romero
* Los Ingobernables De Japon
* Shingo Takagi
BULLET CLUB
* Tama Tonga
* Tanga Loa
* KENTA
* Bad Luck Fale
* El Phantasmo
* Taiji Ishimori
* Jado
* Gedo
* Suzuki-Gun
* El Desperado
* Zack Sabre Junior
* LA Dojo
* Ren Narita
* Karl Fredericks
* Clark Connors
* Alex Coughlin
OTHER
* Amazing Red
* TJP
* Misterioso
* Logan Riegel
* Sterling Riegel
The show takes place on April 2nd in Tampa, Florida. You can get tickets here.
