Full List Of Guests From Last Night’s 350 Days Premiere

Wrestlezone reports that Happy Fish Productions has revealed the full list of guests from the premiere of the documentary 350 Days in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatres. It was directed and produced by Fulvio Cecere.

– Christopher Daniels

– Frankie Kazarian

– Scorpio Sky

– David Arquette

– Eli Drake

– Taya Valkyrie

– “Judo” Gene LeBell

– Martial artist Benny “The Jet” Urquidez

– Fighter/stuntman/pro wrestler Paul Lazenby

– MMA star/commentator/wrestler Josh Barnett

– Shad Gaspard

– Rock Riddle

– Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s David Marquez

– Original GLOW Girls Patricia Summerland, Roxy Astor, MTV, Daisy, Matilda the Hun and Andrea The Giant