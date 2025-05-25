Full Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

As noted, PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will open WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The rest of the match card, in order, is as follows:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green

* John Cena vs. R-Truth

* Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul