Full Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
May 24, 2025
As noted, PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will open WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The rest of the match card, in order, is as follows:
* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green
* John Cena vs. R-Truth
* Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul