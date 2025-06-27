Full Results For Last Night’s MLW Summer of the Beasts

Major League Wrestling held their event MLW Summer of the Beasts last night at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The show was most notable for the surprise appearance of AEW star MJF, who attacked Mistico to continue their feud. You can find complete results below, via Fightful:

* MLW World Tag Team Championships: The Skyscrapers (Bishop Dyer & Donovan Dijak) def. Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) (c) to win the titles

* Brock Anderson def. Anthony Greene

* Yuki Kamifuku def. Wakana Uehara. Shotzi Blackheart debuted after the match and praised Kamifuki, before she was attacked by Ava Everett.

* KUSHIDA def. Diego Hill. Diego Hill then signed with MLW.

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Ultimo Guerrero (c) def. Alex Hammerstone and Matthew Justice

* MLW World Championship: Matt Riddle (c) def. KENTA