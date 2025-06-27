wrestling / News
Full Results For Last Night’s MLW Summer of the Beasts
Major League Wrestling held their event MLW Summer of the Beasts last night at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The show was most notable for the surprise appearance of AEW star MJF, who attacked Mistico to continue their feud. You can find complete results below, via Fightful:
* MLW World Tag Team Championships: The Skyscrapers (Bishop Dyer & Donovan Dijak) def. Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) (c) to win the titles
* Brock Anderson def. Anthony Greene
* Yuki Kamifuku def. Wakana Uehara. Shotzi Blackheart debuted after the match and praised Kamifuki, before she was attacked by Ava Everett.
* KUSHIDA def. Diego Hill. Diego Hill then signed with MLW.
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Ultimo Guerrero (c) def. Alex Hammerstone and Matthew Justice
* MLW World Championship: Matt Riddle (c) def. KENTA
The @SuperKingofBros scores a big win over KENTA at #MLWBeasts and is still our MLW World Heavyweight Champion!
Replay ▶️ https://t.co/pFwLGzXtWb pic.twitter.com/khCqO7Mzup
— MLW (@MLW) June 27, 2025
WOW! @imdiegohill has this place going NUTS!
Watch #MLWBeasts now!
▶️ https://t.co/pFwLGzXtWb pic.twitter.com/6c8fbbrLNU
— MLW (@MLW) June 27, 2025
SHE’S HERE! @ShotziTCB has arrived in MLW and she is impressed by Yuki Kamifuku!⁰⁰#MLWBeasts ▶️ https://t.co/pFwLGzXtWb pic.twitter.com/CkCwGF2Cvh
— MLW (@MLW) June 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Refusing To Take Back Bumps, Producers Reportedly Deny the Issue
- Note on Positive Backstage Reactions for Recent Run of Big AEW Shows
- Backstage Note on Chelsea Green, Reportedly Missed Queen of the Ring Due to Injury
- Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Return of Roman Reigns