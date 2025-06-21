Full Spoilers For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA livestreamed a “sneak peek” of next week’s episode of Impact, and the spoilers are now online. You can see the results below from the taping, which streamed on TNA+ ahead of the episode airing next Thursday, below (per PWInsider):

* Joe Hendry opened the show and talked about his rough last couple of months, noting that Trick Williams has the TNA World Title which belongs to him, TNA and the fans who put Hendry in the spot he’s in. He asked the fans to help him get his redeptiona nd Santino Marella came out to note that, as Hendry never utilized his rematch clause, he was making Hendry vs. Williams for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary.

* Zachary Wentz def. Ryan Nemeth. The Rascalz and Nemeths jawed at each other post-match with the Nemeths backing down and leaving.

* Masha Slamovich challenged Killer Kelly to a Chain Match on next week’s Impact before Arianna Grace came in and said that she had some exciting things in the works that she couldn’t talk about yet.

* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royale: Ash By Elegance won to get a shot at the Knockouts Championship. The IInspiration, Heather By Elegance, Jody Threat, Alisha Edwards, Katie Arquette, Jayda Stone, Tasha Steelz, Indi Hartwell, Xia Brookside, Rosemary, Harley Hudson, Myla Grace, Dani Luna, Victoria Crawford, Mila Moore, Tessa Blanchard, and Lei Ying Lee were in the match as well, with Blanchard & Hartwell the final two eliminations.

* Masha Slamovich came out to stare down Ash after the match and Jacy Jayne came out to the top of the ramp.

* Jake Something cut a backstage promo talking about being out of action and forgotten, except for Tommy Dreamer. He says he has his eyes on the TNA International Championship and Steve Maclin appeared to say he’s glad Something is back.

* Call To Arms Match: Mustafa Ali def. John Skyler. After the match, Ali went to get a chair but Jason Hotch told him to put it down. Ali attacked Hotch and Tasha Steelz tried to get involved. Ali went to hit her with the chair when Cedric Alexander came out and Ali told the group to leave with him, but they stayed with Alexander.

* The Hardys def. The Northern Armory. The Hardys talked up Leon Slater as the next TNA X-Division Champion after the match and Slater cut a promo taking shots at Moose.

* Moose def. Shane Sabre & Jake Painter. He beat down Painter until Slater made the save.

* Street Fight: Mike Santana def. AJ Francis. He said after that wants to be part of the main event at Slammiversay and that Santino Marella owes him one.