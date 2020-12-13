wrestling / News

Full WWE Day Of Survivor Series 2020 Documentary (Video)

December 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker Paul Bearer Survivor Series WWE

– WWE released the full video for the WWE Day Of: Survivor Series 2020 documentary for the WWE Network. You can check out the full video for the event from last month, which featured the Final Farewell of The Undertaker, below:

WWE Day Of, WWE Survivor Series

