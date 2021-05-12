wrestling / News
Funeral Services Announced For Ed ‘Havok’ Toscano
May 12, 2021 | Posted by
The funeral services for Northeast wrestling star Ed ‘Havok’ Toscano have been announced. As noted earlier, the former member of The Solution with Papadon passed away suddenly this week. According to PWInsider, the following details on the funeral services were announced:
* A wake will be held on May 14th at Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home in Island Park from 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM.
* There will then be a funeral mass on May 15th at St. Mary’s Church in Long Beach, Long Island, New York. The mass will be held at 9:30 AM.
