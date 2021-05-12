JAPW, ICW Alumnus Ed ‘Havok’ Toscano Passes Away

Ed Toscano, who was part of The Solution with Papadon as Havok in the 2000s, has sadly passed away. PWInsider has confirmed that Toscano passed away suddenly, though the details are not yet known.

Toscano was trained originally in Pennsylvania in the late 1990s by Afa Anoa’i, and then by Homicide in Brooklyn. It was in Brooklyn that he met Papadon, who was also training under Homicide, and they formed The Solution together. The two were managed by John Shane and worked for a host of Northeast promotions including JCW, JAPW, ICW, USA Pro, NYWC, WXW and NWA Cyberspace. The Solution held tag team gold in several of those promotions, namely NWA Cyberspace, UXW, SSCW, JAPW, and JCW.

Toscano also had some success as a solo guy, relying on his power-based offense to reign as the NWA Cyberspace Heavyweight Championship from January to June of 2007. He retired in 2006.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Toscano. He will be missed.