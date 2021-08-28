wrestling / News
Funko Releases New Pop Vinyl Figure for The Fiend
– While WWE released “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt last month, Funko still got one more piece of The Fiend merchandise out following his exit. A new holiday-themed WWE Funko Pop Vinyl of The Fiend is now available for pre-order at Walmart.
This Funko Pop glows in the dark and features some holiday decor. It’s available only as a Walmart exclusive. You can get a look at the new Funko Pop for The Fiend Bray Wyatt below:
Festival of Fun 2021: The Fiend (Glow). Pre-order this Walmart exclusive now! https://t.co/EprnUM8fot #Funko #FestivalofFun #TheFiend pic.twitter.com/KbXjiiYMPf
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) August 26, 2021
