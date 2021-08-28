wrestling / News

Funko Releases New Pop Vinyl Figure for The Fiend

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Funko

While WWE released “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt last month, Funko still got one more piece of The Fiend merchandise out following his exit. A new holiday-themed WWE Funko Pop Vinyl of The Fiend is now available for pre-order at Walmart.

This Funko Pop glows in the dark and features some holiday decor. It’s available only as a Walmart exclusive. You can get a look at the new Funko Pop for The Fiend Bray Wyatt below:

