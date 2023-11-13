Fuse Media Premiering Queer Wrestling Documentary Out In the Ring This Week

Fuse Media is set to premiere the queer wrestling documentary Out In the Ring later this week. The company issued the following press alert noting that the series, which looks at the history of LGBTQIA+ representation in professional wrestling, will premiere on Fuse and Fuse+ on Wednesday.

The full alert reads:

Fuse Media presents the U.S. premiere of Ry Levey’s multi award-winning feature documentary OUT IN THE RING, which looks at the history of LGBTQIA+ representation in professional wrestling and the stories of out performers, including AEW stars Sonny Kiss and Dani Jordyn, GCW sensation Effy, NWA phenom Pollo Del Mar, and legendary wrestling hall of fame Susan Tex Green. The documentary will premiere on Fuse and Fuse+ on November 15 as part of the award-winning Fuse Docs franchise.

OUT IN THE RING looks at the lives of LGBTQ professional wrestlers past and present, and the history of LGBTQ representation in professional wrestling, told through a combination of archival footage and interviews with out performers, wrestling journalists and historians, friends, and allies.

OUT IN THE RING was produced by Ry Levey and Brad Webb and executive produced by Cheryl Staurulakis of Orama Filmworks, Kris Levey, Cassandra Levey, and Scooter McCrae.