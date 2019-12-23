wrestling / News

ROH News: G1 Supercard Highlights On ROH TV This Week, First Shows Of 2020 Set, Two New T-Shirts On Sale

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kazuchika Okada G1 Supercard

– This week’s episode of ROH TV on Sinclair Broadcast Group will feature highlights from the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard from this past April. The event happened back in April.

– ROH’s first show of 2020 will happen on January 11 at Center Stage in Atlanta. It will feature PCO vs. Rush for the ROH title and Dragon Lee’s first TV title defense. It will stream for Honor Club members. ROH will go to Concord, NC the next day.

– ROH has released new t-shirts for Vincent and Quinn McKay.

