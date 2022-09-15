G4 Cancels WWE & Other Streams Following Reported Layoffs

G4 canceled its streams tonight, including a WWE-themed one, making the announcement on social media. A WWE-themed stream was planned for tonight that would have featured The New Day, but G4 posted to Twitter to announce the cancellation:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, all G4 streams today have been cancelled, but we will return with all of our regularly scheduled content tomorrow.”

Kotaku reports that between 20 and 30 staff members were laid off on Wednesday. The site notes sources as saying that the network’s finances have been in “bad shape” and that the timing and depth of the cuts surprised staff, to the point that talent showed up on Wednesday to film only to have their programming canceled with HR reps meeting individually with employees.