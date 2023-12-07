Gabe Kidd Proclaims Bullet Club War Dogs As The Future Of NJPW

Gabe Kidd and Alex Coughlin won a spot in the semifinals of the NJPW World Tag League as the Bullet Club War Dogs, and Kidd cut a fired-up promo after their win. The War Dogs beat TMDK to advance to the finals of the tournament on Wednesday, and the two appeared in a video backstage after the match in which Kidd and Coughlin addressed their win.

“Listen the f**k up,” Kidd said (per Fightful). “Are you paying attention now? Have you got it? Hey, Ohbari, all them f**ks, all them little f**ks that you’ve invested in, you want Shota to win? No. You want Kaito to win? No. Narita, Tsuji, Uemura, f**k them all. We just won A Block. Do you not recognize that? Do you not see that? Do you not f**king understand? We are next up. We’re in the main event spot. F**k them lot.”

Coughlin added, “So, we know who won today. So I guess that just means we gotta watch tomorrow to see whose ass we’re gonna kick the next day, and then go all the way to the finals. It doesn’t f**king matter. Like he said, War Dog Tag League, 2023. Last year compared to this year, what a difference. Am I right? What a f**king difference.”

Kidd posted to Twitter to write (translation per Google):

“Hey Obari, did you see it with your own eyes? Have you woken up yet? BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS is the future of your precious company. In less than a year, WAR DOGS has revitalized Bullet Club. Wake up or retreat. I will have it all in 2024! But before that, let’s win the WAR DOG TAG LEAGUE 2023”